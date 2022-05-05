Joint Operations Command: Sinjar to witness reconstruction, militant groups no longer allowed

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Joint Operations Command announced Thursday the arrival of large military reinforcements in the town of Sinjar to impose the rule of law.

The announcement also denied any operations in town to displace people and stressed that the existence of militant groups is no longer allowed.

Spokesperson of the Joint Operations Command, General Tahsin al-Khafaji, in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), explained that all the past incidents took place in Sinjar were caused by some outlaws who sought imposition and hegemony over Iraqi security forces present in Sinjar.

“We were briefed by Operations Commander of West Nineveh, General Jaber al-Taee, who is responsible for the security of Sinjar, and knew that the command followed professionalism while enforcing the law and opening the roads,” al-Khafaji said.

“Army Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command praised the great effort exerted by the Operations Command of West Nineveh,” al-Khafaji stated.

“The aim of the military reinforcements arrived in Sinjar town is to enforce the law, we will not let any party other than the Iraqi official authority to dominate the city, and we will not allow any existence of militants groups,” al-Khafaji added.