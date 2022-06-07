Jordanian FM: 80% of Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline preparations completed

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, stated on Monday that 80 percent of the required preparations to launch the oil pipeline project from the Iraqi city of Basra to Aqaba have been completed, during a joint press conference with the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, and the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, held in Baghdad.

“This project has a positive impact on Iraq, Jordan and also on Egypt, because the vision is to complete the pipeline towards Egypt,” Safadi said during the joint press conference.

“This is a huge project and needs a lot of studies. According to our joint evaluation, 80 percent of the required preparations to launch this project have completed, and we are now waiting for the last steps,” Safadi clarified.

“The principle and the studies that prove the project is beneficial have been agreed upon. We identified all the sectors in which we will cooperate, and there are opportunities for a fast progress in terms of transportation and electricity interconnection,” Safadi added.

“The project of the industrial city or the free zone on the Jordanian-Iraqi borders, where the three countries will work to have it launched, is an investment site that will contribute to the economic integration between the three countries,” Safadi stated.

The Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs elaborated that the industrial city is in last stage of preparations, and will attract industries and investments.

Safadi added he trusts that the trilateral cooperation mechanism will be a great benefit to the people of Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.