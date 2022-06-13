Jordanian King exalts Iraqi-Jordanian relations

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Jordan’s King Abdullah II renewed his country’s full support to Iraq, on Monday, during his meeting with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, in the Jordanian capital Amman.

King Abdullah II commended the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries while receiving Halbousi and his accompanying delegation that included heads and members of committees of the Iraqi parliament.

King Abdullah II talked about the strong relations between the two countries, and ways to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation in all fields, according to Jordan News Agency.

The Jordanian King indicated the centrality of Iraq in the region, and emphasized that the success of Iraq is a success for everyone in the region, Jordan News Agency mentioned.

Halbousi expressed Iraq’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with Jordan, based on the importance of the strategic relations between the two countries for the future of Iraq.

Halbousi and the accompanying delegation stressed the need to support and implement the bilateral programs and projects agreed upon with Jordan.

The meeting also addressed issues of common interest, the latest regional and international developments as well as efforts to fight terrorism.