KSA, Iraq, UAE lead regional demand for packaged food

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – According to Interpack, a leading packaging trade fair, five percent of the world’s consumption of packaged goods is being consumed in the Middle East, where business is expanding significantly. By 2026, this expanding demand is anticipated to have increased by 21% and be at 44 million tons. Market statistics show that the area has developed into a rising market for the sector, which has further prompted them to embrace new packaging and processing technologies and increase present production levels.

With a share of just under 30%, Saudi Arabia leads the Middle East in terms of packaged food consumption, followed by Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. According to Interpack, consumption in these areas is expected to increase, with Iraq’s consumption growing by 28%, Saudi Arabia’s by 22%, and the UAE’s by 19%.

The VDMA Food Processing and Packaging Association reported that in 2021, imports of equipment for food processing and packaging increased by more than 8% in the Middle East market. The main three suppliers of this machinery are Italy, Germany, and China, with Italian production making nearly 28%, German production roughly 20%, and Chinese manufacturing 12% of the machinery and equipment.

Baked goods have been dubbed the sector’s largest product category in the market, with sales anticipated to rise by another 20% to reach 18 million tons between 2021 and 2026. Following this is dairy goods, the second-largest product category, with sales anticipated to rise by 19% in 2026. Also forecast to have a sales growth of 25% in 2026 are rice, pasta, and noodle products. Similarly, it is predicted that the confectionery category would increase by 14% to 0.5 million tons in 2026.

Middle Eastern industry professionals have been invited to the Interpack 2023 expo, which is one of the world’s leading innovators in packaging materials and technology for the food, beverage, confectionery, bakery, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, non-food, and industrial products sectors.

Over 2,700 exhibitors from all over the world will attend the Interpack 2023 exhibition, which will be held at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany from May 4 to 10, 2023.