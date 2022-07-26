Kurdistan condemns Khor Mor gas field attack

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) condemned the missile attack, attributed to armed groups, that targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah governorate on Monday, according to Al-Arabiya News.

Several rockets landed at the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah governorate in northern Iraq on Monday, Iraqi Kurdish officials said, but they did not immediately report any damage or casualties, according to Reuters.

It was one of several attacks on the area in recent weeks, none of which have been claimed by any group, Reuters added.

“We call on the federal government to take the necessary measures to reduce these attacks and prevent their recurrence,” the spokesperson of the Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement.

The statement mentioned that these repeated attacks aim to undermine security and stability throughout Iraq, and the economic prosperity in the Kurdistan region in particular.

The mayor of Chamchamal town in Sulaymaniyah governorate reported earlier on Tuesday that the khor Mor gas field was targeted with three missiles, according to Rudaw news.