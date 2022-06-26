Kurdistan government calls on federal government to prevent further attacks

Baghdad (IraiNews.com) – The spokesperson of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee, denounced the missile attack that targeted Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal town in Sulaymaniyah governorate in northern Iraq.

Dizayee called on the Iraqi federal government to take immediate measures to prevent further attacks, according to Rudaw news.

The Kurdish official stressed that Kurdistan government will take all measures necessary to ensure the safety of both workers in oil and gas facilities and residents.

In the same context, the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, condemned the missile attack that hit Khor Mor gas field in northern Iraq.

A security source said on Saturday that the operations in the gas field were not affected by the missile attack that hit a grass field next to the gas facility, according to Reuters.

Sulaymaniyah’s counter-terrorism service sent reinforcements of Special Forces to Khor Mor gas facility, according to Al-Arabiya news.

The gas field was also targeted by missile attacks on Friday and Saturday with no casualties or material damages reported, according to security and local sources.