Kurdistan President confirms solving Erbil-Baghdad issues is the key to security

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed on Thursday the issues between Erbil and Baghdad, the challenges facing the political process and the latest developments in Iraq, during his meeting with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, according to a press statement issued by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The statement mentioned that the upcoming elections in Kurdistan Region, the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, the latest steps to unify the Peshmerga forces, and ways to enhance the relations between Britain and Kurdistan Region were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides agreed it is important that all parties should reach an understanding to overcome the difficulties facing the political process. They also stressed the need to maintain security and political stability.

In regards to issues between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani renewed his confirmation that solving the issues between Kurdistan government and the Iraqi federal government is the key to security and to solving Iraq’s problems.

Barzani added that complicating the issues will not serve the interest of any of the parties, and will not lead to victory.

Barzani also called on Baghdad government to respect the constitutional rights of Kurdistan Region and to deal with it as a federal entity.

This coincides with the region’s endeavor to establish two oil companies, the first to be specialized in oil exploration, while the second is specialized in the export and marketing of the crude.

The step comes after months-long disputes between Erbil and Baghdad following a federal court ruling last February considered the legal foundations of the oil and gas sector in Kurdistan Region unconstitutional.