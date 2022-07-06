Kurdistan President discusses situations in Iraq with US Senator

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and US Senator, Lindsey Graham, discussed on Tuesday the latest developments in Iraq and the region, according to a press statement issued by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Barzani received Graham and an accompanying delegation that includes US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, commander of the international coalition forces, John Brennan, diplomats and senior American officers.

The statement mentioned that the meeting addressed the situation in Iraq, the political process in the country, the latest developments related to the war on terrorism, the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the dialogue to solve outstanding issues, as well as the situation in Syria and the related Kurdish issues.

Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region and agreed that terrorism and the re-emergence of ISIS is a real threat to the security and stability of both Iraq and Syria, according to the statement.

Barzani and Graham confirmed it is necessary to confront this danger to maintain the regional security and stability.

Barzani and Graham also talked about the relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with neighboring countries, the latest developments in the region and issues of common interest.

Barzani expressed gratitude for the US support and assistance to Iraq and Kurdistan Region in the war against terrorism, according to the statement.