Kurdistan Region President meets with coalition Forces commander

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The President of Kurdistan Region and Commander-in-Chief of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Tuesday with the Commander of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, John Brennan, and an accompanying high-level military delegation to discuss the war on terrorism and the cooperation with the Peshmerga forces, according to a press statement issued by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Jalal Talabani, the Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga forces, and senior officers of the Peshmerga.

The officials discussed the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, the latest steps to unify the Peshmerga forces, the problems of the reform process, and a proposal submitted by the Americans in this regard, according to the press statement.

The latest developments of the war against terrorism, the necessity of the cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, and the continued support of the international coalition to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region were the major topics discussed during the meeting.

Barzani renewed Kurdistan Region’s appreciation to the United States and its allies for the support they provided to the Peshmerga forces during the war against ISIS.

Barzani also stressed that the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region and Kurdistan government support the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and the unification of the Peshmerga forces.

Brennan confirmed that the United States will continue to support and assist the Peshmerga to work under the command of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs to become a professional national force capable of performing its tasks.