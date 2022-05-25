Kurdistan rejects Iraq’s federal court oil ruling

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, stated on Tuesday, during his participation in the World Economic Forum, in Davos, that wrong political decisions including the last ruling of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq will not contribute to solving Iraq’s problems, according to Al-Arabiya news.

Barzani emphasized that Kurdistan government rejects the recent ruling of the Federal Supreme Court that allows Baghdad to control oil industry in Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

“The court’s decision is political and lacks a constitutional basis,” Barzani said in statement quoted by Al-Arabiya news.

The ruling considered the legal foundations of oil and gas sector in Kurdistan region unconstitutional, and allowed Baghdad to control oil industries and revenues.

“Unfortunately, implementation of the Iraqi constitution is being ignored,” Al-Arabiya news cited Barzani during his participation in the World Economic Forum.

In a related development, Kurdistan government mentioned in a statement that Barzani, during his participation in the World Economic Forum, met with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf.

According to the statement of Kurdistan government, Barzani and Hajraf addressed the latest developments in Iraq and the relations between Gulf States and Kurdistan, and both officials confirmed the importance of strengthening the bilateral relations.