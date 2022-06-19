Kurdistan’s PM discusses military cooperation between Iraqi army, Peshmerga

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Prime Minister of Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, held discussions on Sunday with a high-level security and military delegation regarding cooperation between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga, a press statement of Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Office mentioned, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

According to the press statement, Barzani, during his meeting with the delegation headed by Iraq’s Army Chief of Staff, Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, emphasized the importance of enhancing the coordination and cooperation between Peshmerga – the Kurdish military forces of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq – and the Iraqi army to confront terrorism.

The statement mentioned that Barzani stressed the need to consider Peshmerga as part of the Iraqi defense system, and to provide these forces with the required support and assistance.

Barzani explained that the Iraqi army must be represented by all Iraqi factions and ethnicities to protect all Iraqis without discrimination.

On the other hand, the delegation coming from Baghdad reviewed briefly the security situation in the country, and Yarallah clarified that their visit aims to develop and strengthen the cooperation between Peshmerga and the Iraqi army.