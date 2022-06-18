Local fisherman spots rare otter in Iraq’s Tigris River

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Recently, a lutrogale perspicillata maxwelli or commonly referred as a smooth-coated otter was spotted by a local fisherman in the Tigris River of Iraq. The latest discovery of the albino smooth-coated otter was recorded in the Ishaqi district, south of Saladin Governorate of Iraq. Typically, smooth-coated otters in Iraq are seen in the marshes of south Iraq.

Currently, Iraq is dealing with a water scarcity crisis due to few annual rainfalls and water blockage due to dam projects from Turkey and Iran.