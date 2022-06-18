Saturday, June 18, 2022

Baghdad

  1. Home
  2. Iraq
  3. Local fisherman spots…

Local fisherman spots rare otter in Iraq’s Tigris River

Local fisherman spots rare otter in Iraq’s Tigris River

The albino smooth-coated otter spotted in Iraq’s Tigris River.

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Recently, a lutrogale perspicillata maxwelli or commonly referred as a smooth-coated otter was spotted by a local fisherman in the Tigris River of Iraq. The latest discovery of the albino smooth-coated otter was recorded in the Ishaqi district, south of Saladin Governorate of Iraq. Typically, smooth-coated otters in Iraq are seen in the marshes of south Iraq.

Currently, Iraq is dealing with a water scarcity crisis due to few annual rainfalls and water blockage due to dam projects from Turkey and Iran.

Tags:

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Be the first to receive the latest buzz contests & more!

Follow us:

© 2000-2022, IRAQI NEWS. All rights reserved.