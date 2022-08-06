Midea network expands into Iraq with new distributor Al Hafidh

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Award-winning appliance manufacturer Midea Group leverages its presence in the Iraq market with newly appointed distributor Al Hafidh. Established in 1990 Al Hafidh is a leading provider of premium home appliances and consumer electronics brands in Iraq.

The partnership marks the start of a new venture between the Midea Group and Al Hafidh, offering new showrooms in key locations across the region as part of an aggressive expansion strategy, seizing growth opportunities in different markets and consolidating its presence in Iraq.

Distribution is scheduled to expand across Iraq through key cities including Karbala, Baghdad, Basra, and Erbil where industry-driven channel events were conducted to introduce Midea products and announce the new partnership.

“Iraq is an extremely significant market for Midea’s MEA Regional business development due to its increasing demand for quality home appliances,” said Eric Kim, Deputy General Manager for Midea Group MEA. “We’re looking forward to working alongside Al Hafidh and are dedicated to ensuring that our partners are equipped to support this extension of our brand and provide consumers with our quality products.”

Iraq’s projected revenue across the Household Appliances segment is forecast to reach $429.50m in 2022, according to Statista, emphasizing the region’s demand for quality, durable products.

“We’re delighted to be Midea group’s chosen partner for the distribution of their home appliances in the Iraq region and are looking forward to a long and prosperous collaboration,” said Fahad Al Hafidh, Managing Director for Al Hafidh. With our combined wealth of product and industry knowledge we anticipate a significant growth in home appliance sales via Al Hafidh website and stores.”

Soon Midea products will be available in their stores and on Al Hafidh’s website as well as other leading appliances retailers in Iraq