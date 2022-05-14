Ministry of Environment, UNDP discuss water challenges in Basra

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – A roundtable meeting chaired by United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson, in partnership with UNDP and the Ministry of Environment, discussed with Basra locals about the decreased water flow from neighboring countries, water management, and water pollution. These challenges are impacting many locals living in Basra and change is needed soon.

The meeting concluded that planning must be improved, new technology and equipment is needed to control water flow, and more open dialogue and negotiations to overcome these challenges.

Taking action on climate change is a necessity throughout Iraq as the country has been witnessing increased sandstorms and decreased water flow from the rivers