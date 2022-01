Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Finance officially redesigned its logo. The new logo features palm fronds which represents a symbol of sustainability in Iraq while in the center of the logo includes a lock that symbolizes a Baghdadi motif.

Instead of using the Iraqi national colors, the Ministry of Finance opted for a green font color, signifying Iraq’s arable land. The Thuluth font, one of the oldest Arabic fonts, was used in the logo.