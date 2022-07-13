Mo Salah supports the rising Iraqi footballer Zidane Iqbal in a special way

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The rising Iraqi footballer who plays for Premier League club Manchester United, Zidane Iqbal, drew great attention during his participation in the friendly match between his team Manchester United and Liverpool, held on Tuesday, in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.

The new Dutch manager of Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, gave Iqbal a golden opportunity to participate in the second half of the match, in which Manchester United performed greatly with a 4-0 victory over Liverpool.

After the match, Iqbal received special support from the Egyptian star of Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, who gave his shirt to the Iraqi professional player.

Iqbal was born on April 27, 2003, in Manchester, to an Iraqi mother and a Pakistani father, and holds British and Iraqi citizenships.

Iqbal joined Manchester United in July 2019 as a right foot midfielder.

Iqbal was called to play for the Iraqi national under-23 football team in 2022 West Asian Federation Championship, and helped the Iraqi team reach the semi-finals.

Iqbal also appeared in a match against the United Arab Emirates, and carried the captain’s armband before scoring against Lebanon.

Manchester United announced a few days ago that it signed a long-term contract with Iqbal extending until 2025.