More than 300 people suffocated by chlorine gas leak in southern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi media outlets reported Sunday evening that more than 300 people were suffocated by chlorine gas.

A source in Dhi Qar governorate mentioned that a leak of chlorine gas took place in one of the water purification plants belonging to the Water Directorate of Dhi Qar, according to Baghdad Today news.

A medical source confirmed that more than 300 people suffered from suffocation despite the denial of the Water Directorate of Dhi Qar, Baghdad Today news mentioned.

Earlier on Monday, Iraqi media outlets mentioned that more than 200 people were suffocated after chlorine gas leaked in a water purification plant.

The Water Directorate of Dhi Qar denied that 200 people were suffocated due to chlorine gas leak in a water purification plant, and confirmed it was a small leakage and was controlled quickly without the occurrence of any damages.

The director of one of the water purification plants, Falah Al-Attabi, mentioned that a small leakage took place in one of the chlorine cylinders.

Attabi explained that the leakage affected a small number of citizens who were hospitalized, most of them left hospitals after receiving treatment, only four people remained in the hospital and they are in a stable condition.

Attabi added that the cause of the accident was some damage to the chlorine cylinder valve, and some of the people affected were diagnosed with allergic reactions.