Mosul’s largest theatre hall opens

Mosul (IraqiNews.com) – Mosul’s largest theatre hall just reopened to the pubic this week, five years after it’s destruction by ISIS.

The theatre is located inside The University of Mosul and can accommodate up to 1,500 people.

The theatre was severely damaged during the ISIS invasion in 2014 and since then efforts have been made to rebuild this cultural center for the arts – with financial support from the United Nations Development Program funding and Germany, provided through KFW Development Bank.

The revamped theatre includes state-of-the-art equipment for digital projections, surround sound system, perforated wall panels for acoustic enhancement and numbered seating.

A ceremony was held to celebrate its grand opening, with a musical and short theatrical performance by the University’s students.

The theatre will host its first show on February 24, with a performance by The Water Youth Orchestra.