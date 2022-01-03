“My Life Story” a gift for Iraqi children

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) is making headway these days proving “all you need is love” really does go a long way. ICF is generously distributing the newly released children’s book, My Life Story to children of Iraq; many of whom have been displaced, abandoned or tortured.

The book was created by its U.S. partner, The Children’s Village of New York. It gives hope and meaning to children who have been through unimaginable trauma and loss.

Available in both Arabic and English, it is intended to be an engaging activity book for these children to honor their family and their roots, as well as dream for a better tomorrow.

My Life Story was just recently featured in the Baghdad International Book Fair.