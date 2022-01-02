National Investment Commission opens new entrance to the city of Bismayah, Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Director General of the Relations and Information Department of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Haider Hamadeh, inaugurated a new entrance to the city of Bismayah on Thursday, December 30.

The new entrance was implemented under the follow-up and supervision NIC’s Chairwoman, Suha Daoud Najjar. The entrance aims to reduce traffic and facilitate smooth entry for residents into the complex.

During the event, Hamadeh said in Arabic: “This entrance is one of the eight entrances to the city that the authority seeks to implement in cooperation with the specialists supporting the project.”

According to the NIC, the entrance has a length of 235 meters and a width of 50 meters that connects from the main highway Baghdad-Kut Street and to the residential city area. The new entrance is located between Blocks A and B.

Bismayah is located roughly 11 kilometers southeast of Baghdad.