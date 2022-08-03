National Security Advisor confirms Iraq’s ability to solve its political issues

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qassim al-Araji, confirmed on Wednesday that Iraq is able to solve its political issues on its own, while receiving the United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, who clarified that Washington will not interfere in the selection of the Iraqi people.

Al-Araji received Romanowski in light of a political crisis in the country where supporters of the Sadrist movement are staging a sit-in in the Parliament in Baghdad, in protest against the nomination of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani as the prime minister of the new government.

Al-Araji office issued a statement stressing that the Iraqis are able to solve their political problems, as they are an internal Iraqi affair.

“We are working to create conditions for a national dialogue that prevents bloodshed and preserves the unity of the country,” the statement added.

The US ambassador stressed that Washington is looking forward to forming a strong Iraqi government capable of preserving the country’s sovereignty, and open to the international community, according to the statement.

Romanowski also indicated that the United States will not interfere in the choice of the Iraqi people. She expressed her hope that the relations between the two countries will go beyond security cooperation to a more developed relation that includes commercial, economic and health aspects.

Romanowski affirmed her country’s commitment to work with any strong Iraqi government chosen by the Iraqis.