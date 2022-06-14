NATO commander in Iraq discusses cooperation with Iraqi Armed Forces officials

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Army Chief of Staff, Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, met on Tuesday with the commander of NATO Mission in Iraq, General Giovanni Iannucci, to discuss several topics, according to a statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that the meeting was attended by advisors of the NATO mission in Iraq, Director of Infantry, Director of Military Training and some specialized military officers.

The meeting discussed the cooperation with the NATO mission in Iraq in terms of training and providing advisory to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi army, according to the statement.

Iannucci held another meeting on Tuesday with the General Military Inspector, Imad Yassin Al-Zuhairi, where both discussed a mechanism for developing and modernizing the military system in terms of training, education, coordination and joint cooperation, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, Al-Zuhairi confirmed that Iraq has a strong partnership with the NATO, and the NATO has a major role in training the Iraqi armed forces, and helping Iraq in its war against ISIS terrorists because of the intensive military experience of the NATO.

Iannucci commended the role of the Iraqi army and its military capabilities in the fight against terrorism. He also confirmed the need to maintain the communication and cooperation with Iraq, especially with the Ministry of Defense.