NATO work in Iraq not affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji received Sunday Commander of NATO Mission in Iraq, Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard, and Ambassador Laetitia Van Asch as duties of Lollesgaard in Iraq finished.

The NATO Mission in Iraq (NMI) confirmed that the mission will continue its work and will provide support to the Iraqi forces, a press statement issued by the office of Iraq’s National Security Adviser reported.

According to the statement, al-Araji explained that Iraq is keen to cooperate with NATO and all parties helped in his war against ISIS terrorist groups.

Al-Araji also confirmed Iraq’s stance on solving issues, ending the war in Ukraine and urged the parties to sit at the negotiation table to help the world avoid war atrocities.

Lollesgaard indicated that the Ukrainian-Russian crisis did not affect the mission’s work and its support to Iraq. He also confirmed that NMI continues to provide support to Iraq, according to the statement.

NMI was launched by NATO allied leaders at summit held in Brussels in 2018 following a request from the Iraqi government. It is a non-combat training and capacity building mission designed to help Iraqi forces prevent the return of ISIS.

NMI is conducted with full respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it aims to strengthening Iraqi security forces by providing technical advices to relevant Iraqi defense and security officials.