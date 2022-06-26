New oil and gas fields discovered in Nineveh governorate

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government announced on Sunday the discovery of new oil fields containing large reserves of oil and gas in Nineveh governorate in northern Iraq, according to a statement of Nineveh Governor cited by the Iraqi news Agency (INA).

The Governor of Nineveh, Najm Al-Jubouri, explained that Nineveh governorate cooperates with the Iraqi Oil Exploration Company, supports its work and provides it with the required assistance.

Jubouri indicated that the company managed to discover several huge oil fields in areas of Qayyarah and Tal Afar, and is still continuing its work in the governorate.

Jubouri confirmed that the newly discovered oil fields are numerous and contain large reserves of oil and gas.

Nineveh Governor also elaborated that the governorate communicated with the Ministry of Oil several times regarding requests submitted by private companies to build oil refineries in the Qayyarah field, and other companies want to use the gas located in the region.

Jubouri added that the Ministry of Oil has not yet approved any of the requests either to build the refineries or to use the gas available.