New regional logistic economic port opened between Iraq, Saudi Arabia

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Jadidat Arar port and border-crossing between Iraq and Saudi Arabia has been developed recently to serve as a regional economic and logistical gateway, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The port also serves Iraqi pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia every year as a computerized system has been upgraded to facilitate their entry procedures as well as custom clearance services.

According to a study carried out by the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Northern Border Area, the average growth rate of trade exchange between Iraq and Saudi Arabia from the second quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2021 is 12.8 percent.

The Saudi volume of exports to Iraq exceeded 227 million USD during the second quarter of 2021, while the value of Iraqi exports to Saudi Arabia reached 2.29 million USD during the same period.

The goods exported by Saudi Arabia to Iraq include aluminium, aluminium products, electrical appliances, grains, flour, dairy products, eggs and animal products. The Iraqi exports to Saudi Arabia are mainly copper, copper products, resin, plant products and sugar.

The Jadidat Arar port has two areas for exports and imports, an inspection yard and different buildings including security buildings that meet the standards of work environment, in addition to development of the staff housing and the international road.