New security operation launched to hunt down ISIS remnants in Salah Al-Din

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq announced on Thursday the launch of a security operation in city of Amerli in Salah Al-Din governorate, according to the PMF statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that a unit from the PMF carried out an inspection operation in Amerli city to pursue remnants of ISIS terrorist group.

The statement added that the operation is one of the objectives to secure the city from explosive devices.

The PMF announced at the end of July the launch of a security operation in Albu Marmos island in Salah Al-Din governorate north of the capital, Baghdad, to pursue ISIS remnants.

Iraq announced in December 2017 that it eliminated ISIS terrorists and imposed full control over all Iraqi territories, including the border with Syria, but some hiding ISIS terrorists are still active in some areas of the country.

While the capacity of the terrorist group has been significantly reduced and millions of displaced people have returned home, ISIS has managed to continue attacks year after year despite no longer holding territory, according to the United States Institute of Peace.