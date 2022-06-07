Newly elected US ambassador visits Al-Halbousi
Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Recently elected United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, visited Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Al-Halbousi in Baghdad. The two discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation and partnership between the two countries, including on security issues.
Ambassador Romanowski affirmed United States ambition for closer ties with Iraq across various sectors with the goal of greater security and prosperity for both countries.