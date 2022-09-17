Nine holes at the Erbil Hills Golf Club set to open by late 2022

Erbil (IraqiNews.com) – The Erbil Hills Golf Club, located in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, is scheduled to open nine holes by the end of 2022. The golf club will include 330 unique homes surrounding the course, offering a new form of green, luxury living in the Middle East. According to IMG Golf Course Services, the golf course is presently in the grow-in stage and will be managed by IMG and built by Dye Designs.

Water will be used to irrigate the golf course and many on-site wells will supply the water. The project chose irrigation products from Toro, and Turkish distributor Golf International provided the supplies and oversaw the installation, which was finished in the fall of 2020.

The Erbil Hills Golf Club has the potential and aspiration to hold major international tournaments and other special events, making it one of the most intriguing new golf facilities in the Middle East.