Oil loading, export operations return to normal in Basra

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Basra Oil Company (BOC) announced on Saturday that loading and export operations in the Basra oil port returned to its normal rates, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

BOC mentioned in a statement that the engineering teams in the company solved a problem of oil spill in a record time that did not exceed 24 hours.

The statement added that the loading and export operations from the Basra oil port returned to its normal rates.

The company will compensate for the pauses in the coming days by pumping additional quantities, without affecting the planned export rates, according to the statement.

BOC announced earlier on Saturday that its technical teams solved a problem related to a leak of crude oil in the surplus tanks in the Basra oil port, according to a statement published by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil on social media.

The statement also stressed that loading and export operations did not stop.

The statement added that the pumping operations were gradually resumed until emergency maintenance work was completed.