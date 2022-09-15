Oil Minister stresses importance of developing Eridu oil field

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, stressed on Thursday the importance of developing Eridu oil field and investing in the gas of West Qurna/2 field, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil.

The statement mentioned that Ismail received LUKOIL’s Vice President for Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Stepan Gurzhiy, and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad.

The meeting addressed accelerating the development and production operations of Eridu oilfield located in an exploration area between the governorates of Muthanna and Dhi Qar, as this oil field represents importance in enhancing the national production of oil.

The statement indicated that the Ministry of Oil is waiting for the cabinet’s approval on the joint development program for Eridu oilfield.

Ismail commended the developmental technical study prepared by LUKOIL in cooperation with the Iraqi concerned authorities, and expressed his hope that the production begins in the coming period, according to the statement.

Ismail stressed the necessity of developing the West Qurna 2 oilfield, increasing its production and working to improve the economic indicators that serve the interests of both parties.

Ismail also indicated the importance of expanding optimal investment projects for the associated gas from West Qurna 2 oilfield.

Ismail praised the cooperation and the joint work between the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and LUKOIL to develop the oil and energy sector in the country.