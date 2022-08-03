Oil Ministry completes drilling new oil well in Zubair field

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday that it completed the drilling process of a new oil well in Zubair oil field in southern Iraq, west of Basra, according to the state news agency (INA).

Director General of the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC), Bassim Abdul Karim Nassir, Iraq’s state company for drilling, said that the technical and engineering staff in the company completed drilling the seventh well, as part of the contract with the Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome, ENI, to drill 37 oil wells in the Zubair oil field.

Nassir explained that the drilling operations are carried out using the IDC37 drilling rig, with a depth of 3,547 meters, and the company has allocated two modern drilling rigs to implement this project.

The IDC Director General indicated that work mechanisms in the company have been developed to meet international standards in terms of safety systems, engineering inspection, concepts of quality management and environmental requirements while operating the equipment with international companies.

Nassir also clarified that the company now works according to the integrated management system (IMS) to keep pace with work standards and regulations of international companies.