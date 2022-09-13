Oil Ministry completes drillings new oil well in Zubair field

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Tuesday the completion of drilling a new oil well in the Zubair field in southern Iraq, west of Basra governorate, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

A statement issued by the Ministry of Oil mentioned that the technical and engineering staff in the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) completed drilling the Zubair / 551 oil well in the Zubair oil field in Basra governorate.

“The technical and engineering staff completed the drilling process of the oil well at a depth of 3601 meters,” Head of IDC, Bassem Abdul Karim Nassir, said.

“The company completed the drilling of eight oil wells as part of the contract concluded with the Italian company ENI to drill 37 oil wells in the Zubair oil field in Basra governorate, in cooperation with Schlumberger, the oilfield services company,” Nassir explained.

Nassir added that the drilling operations were completed within a period of 35 days.