Oil Ministry reveals goals of the next OPEC Plus meeting

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil set the objectives of the upcoming OPEC + meeting, in which Iraq will participate, according to a statement of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Oil, Assem Jahid.

Jahid said that these meetings aim to follow up and discuss developments in the oil market, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The meetings aim to review the technical reports prepared by OPEC research bodies on the reality of the global market, the variables, influences as well as current and future expectations,” Jahid elaborated.

The Iraqi official also explained that these meetings address all factors and conditions related to global markets that may lead to an imbalance between supply and demand.

Jahid pointed out that the world and the OPEC are facing several challenges, including health, political and security challenges.

OPEC + will hold a meeting on August 3, amid expectations that production will remain unchanged during the month of September.