Oil Ministry reveals September revenues close to 9 billion USD

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Saturday that oil export revenues for September reached around nine billion USD, according to the Oil Ministry statement cited by the Iraqi news Agency (INA).

According to initial statistics issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the total exports of crude oil during September exceeded 98.7 million barrels with revenues exceeding 8.77 billion USD, the statement mentioned.

The statement also elaborated that the total quantities of crude oil exported during September from oil fields in central and southern Iraq were more than 96.44 million barrels, while the quantities exported from oil fields in Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan were nearly 2.17 million barrels.

The statement also indicated that the average daily quantities exceeded 3.29 million barrels with an average price of 88.83 USD per barrel.

Iraqi oil exports are usually loaded by international companies from ports on the Arabian Gulf and through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil started to share information about its oil export operations and revenues out of its awareness and belief to let the information available for the Iraqi people, according to the statement.