OPEC increases oil supplies from seven countries including Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased the oil supplies for the month of July from seven countries including Iraq, according to the OPEC monthly report cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The oil production of the 13 member states of OPEC rose by 216 thousand barrels per day during the month of July, reaching 28.896 million barrels per day, supported by increased supplies from seven countries including Iraq, the statement mentioned.

The largest increases came from Saudi Arabia, as its oil production rose by 158 thousand barrels per day, to reach a total of 10.714 million barrels per day, followed by the UAE, which recorded an increase of 48 thousand barrels per day, and Kuwait came in the third place recording an increase of 47 thousand barrels per day, according to the statement.

According to OPEC report, Iraq increased its production by 30 thousand barrels per day to reach 4.496 million barrels per day, indicating that the increase in Iraq’s oil production rose by 447 thousand barrels per day compared to the same period in 2021.

The statement also revealed that Gabon increased its oil production to become 14 thousand barrels per day, Equatorial Guinea reached 13 thousand barrels per day and the production of Nigeria reached six thousand barrels per day.