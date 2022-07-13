Opensignal releases Iraq’s latest Mobile Network Experience Report

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Opensignal, a mobile analytics company, recently published its latest Mobile Network Experience Report for Iraq – the definitive guide to understanding the true experience Iraqis receive from the country’s mobile operators.

While Opensignal does not name any operator as the ‘fastest’ or ‘best’ overall, the report sees Asiacell collect most of the awards on offer, winning eight out of ten award categories.

Key findings from the report include:

Zain comes top for Consistency: Zain wins both Consistency awards – Excellent Consistent Quality and Core Consistent Quality – outright. These awards look at the percentage of users' tests that met the thresholds for both demanding applications such as watching HD video and lower performance applications like web browsing.

Asiacell wins a clean sweep in Coverage: Asiacell is the sole winner of all three Coverage awards — Availability, 4G Availability and 4G Coverage Experience. Asiacell's winning margin is particularly large for 4G Availability, which it wins with a score of 86.1% and a lead of 12.6 percentage points over second placed Zain.

To view the full report, click here.