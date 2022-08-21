Operations ongoing to rescue civilians trapped under shrine ruins in Karbala

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi authorities announced on Sunday it rescued two children and a boy who were trapped under rocky blocks and rubble as a result of a landslide in a religious shrine in the central city of Karbala, according to the state news agency (INA).

Karbala Civil Defense department mentioned in a statement that rescue teams are continuing precise excavation operations using light rescue equipment to cut the reinforcing bars and remove the concrete blocks at the site of Imam Ali shrine in Karbala.

The statement added that rescue operations are taking place with the participation of the elite search and rescue team of the Civil Defense Directorate in Baghdad, and with the support of rescue teams from the governorates of Babylon, Al-Qadisiyah and Muthanna.

The statement also elaborated that rescue teams continued their work throughout the night and managed to deliver oxygen, drinking water and food to the trapped civilians by digging holes in the pile of rubble and concrete blocks as they verbally communicated with the trapped people.

The rescue teams managed to rescue two children and a boy who were taken later to a hospital for health checks, are still continuing their work to rescue the trapped visitors and workers.

Initial information indicated that a berm adjacent to the shrine collapsed and fell on the ceiling of the shrine trapping visitors inside, according to the statement.

Iraqi media outlets reported that the number of trapped civilians could be eight people.