Picture puts Iraqi diplomat in troubles

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A picture of an Iraqi diplomat leaked from the United Nations General Assembly meetings aroused the anger of many Iraqis.

The picture circulated by Iraqi social media activists during the early hours of Sunday showed an Iraqi diplomat watching a football game during a meeting of United Nations General Assembly.

The picture showed the screen of a laptop in front of the diplomat whose identity was not revealed, and it was clear that he was watching a football game, instead of focusing on his duties.

On the other hand, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its official accounts on social media, issued a statement on Saturday evening mentioning that it is following closely the issue of the circulated picture of the diplomat who was busy watching a football game instead of working during the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that it will take the necessary measures against the Iraqi diplomat.

The incident of the picture took place a month after the crisis of the Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan, Haider Al-Adhari, whose family photos with the Lebanese singer, Ragheb Alama, sparked widespread controversy last August.

Al-Adhari’s crisis prompted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon him to Baghdad, after some Iraqis considered the pictures of his wife with Alama inappropriate.