Planning Ministry adds projects in 5 different fields in Chinese agreement

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The General Secretariat for the Council of Ministries announced on Sunday that the Iraqi Ministry of Planning included new strategic projects in the Iraqi-Chinese agreement, according a press statement issued by the General Secretariat for the Council of Ministries.

The statement explained that the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Hamid al-Ghazi, received the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, in his office, on Sunday, to discuss mechanisms for developing joint work between Iraq and China.

According to the press statement, Ghazi valued China’s stances on supporting the people and government of Iraq. He stressed that the Iraqi government continues to support the efforts of countries trying to help Iraq implement development plans and programs in different fields, in a way that serves the needs of friendly countries including China.

Additionally, the two sides discussed mechanisms to activate joint work related to framework agreement between Iraq and China which took effect by the end of 2021.

The Iraqi-Chinese agreement includes projects such as the establishment of model schools and the development of Nasiriyah International Airport, as well as other vital and strategic projects included by the Ministry of Planning in fields of energy, health, roads, desalination and sewage plants, and housing complexes.

The statement added that Wei talked about the depth of the bilateral ties between the two countries, and the endeavors of the Chinese government to broaden cooperation and investment frameworks in sectors concerned with improving the Iraqi economy, through the establishment and development of industrial projects.

Wei also elaborated that the Chinese embassy in Baghdad continues to coordinate and cooperate with Iraqi governmental institutions to complete joint work that contributes to strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.