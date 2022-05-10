Prime Minister issues new directives to security officials

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mustafa al-Kadhimi chaired a national security meeting on Monday, attended by security officials where he issued new directives.

According to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting was attended by senior police leaders of central and southern governorates of Iraq, as well as the Chairman of the Judicial Supervisory Authority.

The meeting discussed the security situation in the country, security plans and the intelligence effort needed to enhance security in all governorates.

Al-Kadhimi commended the efforts of the security forces on the success of the security plan for the month of Ramadan and the following holiday, their ability to thwart terrorist plans targeting civilians and markets as several suicide bombers were arrested.

While al-Kadhimi stressed that Iraq faced great challenges and difficult situations, he indicated that military operations to pursue the remnants of ISIS terrorist group should continue to have all terrorist leaders arrested.

The Prime Minister emphasized that any kind of transgression against any security institution or its members is rejected. He added that strict legal measures will be taken against transgressors.

According to the statement, the meeting addressed the drugs issue where al-Kadhimi spoke highly of the great efforts made by security teams to pursue gangs. He issued directives to set a new strategy to stop drug trafficking, and to study the formation of a special body with broader powers to arrest drug dealers.