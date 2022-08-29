Protesters jump in Presidential Palace swimming pool to face Iraq’s hot weather

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Activists on social media posted videos showing dozens of protesters jumping in the swimming pool of the Presidential Palace in Baghdad.

Protesters broke into the Presidential Palace in the heavily fortified Green Zone in the center of the capital, Baghdad, after leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, announced his withdrawal from the political work.

The footage published on social media showed protesters jumping in the Presidential Palace’s swimming pool while temperatures in Baghdad reached 46 degrees Celsius.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced a complete curfew in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, after protesters stormed the Green Zone.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced in a statement that the curfew includes all kinds of vehicles and pedestrians, starting from 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed the Council of Ministers to suspend its sessions as protesters broke into the headquarters of the Council of Ministers, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Joint Operations Command, in a statement, called on protesters to withdraw immediately from inside the Green Zone, and confirmed it adhered to the highest levels of self-restraint to prevent clashes and blood-shedding.

The Joint Operations Command also affirmed its responsibility to protect government institutions, international missions, as well as public and private properties.

Al-Sadr announcement to withdraw from the political work took place earlier on Monday after the 72-hour deadline he gave last Friday to the Supreme Court to dissolve the parliament expired, and after the head of the Sadrist parliamentary bloc submitted an official request in this regard.