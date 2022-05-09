Protesters shut down oil company, block roads southern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Dozens of unemployed graduates protested Monday in front of Dhi Qar oil company to demand employment opportunities.

According to Al-Maalomah News Agency, protesters shut down the oil company of Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq using burning tires to demand job opportunities in the Ministry of Oil.

The angry protesters mentioned yesterday’s night that the deadline they set to have their demands met is completed, and they will obtain employment in the ways they see suitable, according to the correspondent Al-Maalomah News Agency.

The outcry over job opportunities comes after destroying set-in tents of protesters last month which made them angry.

In a related development, hundreds of unemployed graduates protested outside the office of the Ministry of Education in Dhi Qar Monday morning in an attempt to access employment.

Although protests in Dhi Qar have not been taking place for more than a month, scenes of closure and protest returned in Nasiriyah city, the capital of Dhi Qar governorate.

The southern governorate witnessed protests yesterday represented in closure of an important road and a bridge where protesters had the same demands of finding employment.