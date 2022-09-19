Railway to link Turkey with Qatar through Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Chairman of the Qatar Business Council under Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board, Basar Arioglu, revealed that it is possible to link Turkey with Qatar by a railway through Iraq and Kuwait.

Arioglu confirmed that at the present time, there is difficulty in the possibility of proposing a railway project linking Qatar with Turkey due to the long distance between the two countries, according to Al-Sharq newspaper.

Arioglu added that the project is strongly proposed in terms of the construction of a railway between Turkey and Iraq, and then this railway can be linked to Kuwait.

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pledged recently to do everything necessary to develop the relations between his country and the Gulf states.

Erdogan also expressed that he is glad about the diplomatic efforts aim to reopen the dialogue in the Gulf region and correct misunderstandings.

Erdogan said that his country’s relationship with Qatar will continue in the coming period with greater momentum, and indicated that the volume of projects implemented by Turkish businessmen in Qatar is about 15 billion USD.

“Along with Qatar, we are working to develop our relations with all other Gulf states,” Erdogan added.