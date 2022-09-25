Revolutionary Guards bombard Kurdish fighter sites in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched an artillery attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, according to Iranian state television reports cited by Reuters.

“The Revolutionary Guards targeted headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists based in northern Iraq,” the Iranian television mentioned, in reference to Kurdish rebel groups based there.

The ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards launched an artillery attack from locations inside West Azerbaijan province against what it described as a terrorist group stationed on the other side of the border inside Iraq, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Revolutionary Guards issued a statement mentioning that their operation will continue to ensure the security of the borders, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Iraqi Kurdish sources mentioned that an Iranian artillery shelling targeted Siddkan area, north of Kurdistan capital, Erbil, with no casualties reported, according to Al-Arabiya News.

Tehran accuses Iranian Kurdish armed opposition of being involved in the ongoing unrest in the country, particularly in the northwest where most of Iran’s up to 10 million Kurds live.

The Revolutionary Guard launched an attack in 2021 using heavy weapons and drones on what it claimed the bases of Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq.