Rockets hit central Baghdad for second day in a row

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi police announced that four rockets fired on Thursday from eastern Baghdad hit the capital’s Green Zone where government buildings and foreign missions are located.

Two police officers said there were no immediate reports of casualties, and no group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Sky News Arabia.

A similar attack took place on Wednesday wounded seven security personnel also in the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The Green Zone witnessed repeated attacks over the past years, but they were usually directed against western targets and launched by Iranian-backed factions, Sky News Arabia mentioned.

Over the past months, such attacks became rare, and Wednesday’s attack took place while the Iraqi Parliament was voting on the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi.

Iraq is witnessing a political crisis keeping it without forming a new government for nearly a year, after the last parliamentary elections took place last October.

The crisis is mainly between leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, and a group of political factions and armed groups, mostly allied with Iran, Sky News Arabia reported.

Al-Sadr, the biggest winner in the recent elections, ordered MPs of the Sadrist bloc to resign from the parliament last June.

The political dispute turned into street clashes that killed dozens in central Baghdad in August, while many Iraqis fear the same thing will happen again.