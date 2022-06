Sulaymaniyah (IraqiNews.com) – UAE based hotel chain, Rotana Hotels, has recently opened the Slemani Rotana in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq. This marks Rotana’s fourth hotel in Iraq with two in Erbil and one in the Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.

The 5-star hotel comes with 240 rooms and five restaurants for guests to select from. Additional facilities include a gym, wellness club, and indoor and outdoor pools.