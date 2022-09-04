Security Council calls for calm, self-restraint in Iraq

Baghdad (IIraqiNews.com) – The UN Security Council called on Iraqi political parties on Thursday to exercise restraint and to start dialogue with no delay in order to promote reforms, according to a press statement issued by the UN Security Council.

“The members of the Security Council condemned the violence throughout Iraq on August 29 and 30 and expressed deep concern over reported deaths and injuries. They took note of the Iraqi government’s efforts to restore order,” the statement mentioned.

“The members of the Security Council appealed for calm and restraint and welcomed statements by parties calling for all to refrain from further violence. They urged all parties to peacefully resolve their political differences, to respect the rule of law, the right of peaceful assembly and Iraqi institutions, and to avoid violence,” according to statement.

“The members of the Security Council strongly urged all parties and actors to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and constructive dialogue to advance reforms and chart a constructive way forward,” the statement added.

Iraq witnessed bloody clashes last Monday and Tuesday in which more than 30 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.

The clashes took place after supporters of the Sadrist movement broke into government buildings in the Green Zone in Baghdad, immediately after the movement’s leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced his resignation from political work.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement withdrew from Baghdad streets in compliance with the directives of their leader who criticized what he described as ‘revolution’ and the violence that prevailed the protests.

The decision of Muqtada al-Sadr to resign from political work took place months after struggle against the Coordination Framework, which includes Shiite parties and forces, to form a majority government, after the Sadrist movement won the majority of seats in the Parliament.