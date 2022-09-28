Seven dead, 28 hurt in Iran strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan

Erbil – Seven people were killed and 28 wounded in cross-border strikes by Iran against Iraqi Kurdistan on Wednesday, the autonomous Iraqi region’s government said.

The health ministry in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, said in a statement that “four were killed and 14 wounded” in the Koysinjaq region, and “three were killed and 14 wounded” in Sherawa.

“There are civilians among the victims,” a senior official of autonomous Kurdistan told AFP, citing a civilian among the dead.