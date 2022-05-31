Several rockets target Ain al-Assad military base

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A security source reported that six missiles hit Ain al-Assad military base that hosts military forces from the international coalition in Al-Anbar governorate of western Iraq, in the early morning of Tuesday, according to Al-Arabiya news.

“Initial reports indicate that five missiles hit the military base operated by Iraqi military forces,” a security official in the international coalition, who preferred to remain anonymous, told AFP.

The security source explained that no reports of casualties or damages have been issued, and the Iraqi forces responded to the attack.

Ain al-Assad military base is frequently hit by missiles and subjected to drone attacks. The last attack took place when two missiles fell near the base on April 30, but caused no injuries or damages.

Through a pro-Iran channel on Telegram, unknown group named ‘International Resistance Faction’ claimed responsibility for the attack that took place on April 30, according to Al-Arabiya news.

During the recent months, U.S. forces in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by missiles and booby-trapped drones.

Usually these attacks are not claimed by known parties, but the United States often accuses pro-Iran Iraqi factions.

The attacks continue despite the official announcement of the Iraqi authorities last December that foreign military forces no longer exist in the country, and the mission of the remaining forces from the international coalition is only advisory and related to training.