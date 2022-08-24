Six air strikes target five ISIS hideouts in western Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Wednesday that six air strikes carried out by the Iraqi air force targeted five ISIS hideouts in areas south of Al-Rutba town in western Anbar governorate.

The ISMC mentioned in a statement that the operation was carried out under the supervision and planning of the Joint Operations Command, and according to accurate intelligence information from the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency (FIIA) of the Ministry of Interior.

The statement elaborated that special forces from the Iraqi army, at early hours on Wednesday, carried out a landing operation of airborne forces, preceded by six air strikes by the Iraqi Air Force’s fighter jets on five targets in areas south of Al-Rutba town, as terrorist hideouts were targeted.

The ISMC statement added that this joint operation, in which the Air Force, army units, special forces, and the FIIA of the Ministry of Interior participated, is one of the important joint qualitative operations carried out by the Iraqi security forces to pursue remnants of ISIS terrorist group.